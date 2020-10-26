Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $2,718,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714,249 shares in the company, valued at $25,893,935.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $19,420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,402,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,039,702.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,385,740 shares of company stock worth $169,948,219 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $138,000.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

