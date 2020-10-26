Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $9.49 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $2,718,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,714,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,893,935.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $19,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,402,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,039,702.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,385,740 shares of company stock worth $169,948,219.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $8,531,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $878,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $138,000.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

