Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of PLTR opened at $9.49 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $11.42.

In other Palantir Technologies news, CFO David A. Glazer sold 1,615,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $16,204,678.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,555,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,724,403.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander C. Karp sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $111,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,426,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,337,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,385,740 shares of company stock valued at $169,948,219 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

