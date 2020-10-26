Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.42-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.593-12.724 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.51 billion.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $63.45 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion and a PE ratio of 33.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.52.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a reduce rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.63.

