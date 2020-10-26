Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 168.12% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ:ORPH opened at $10.07 on Monday. Orphazyme A/S has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $11.07.
