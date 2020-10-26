OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) Shares Gap Up to $0.78

Shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.89. OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 96,448 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OEG. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter valued at $43,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the second quarter valued at about $106,000.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . Company Profile (NYSE:OEG)

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

