OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) Shares Gap Up to $0.78

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.89. OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 96,448 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $876,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

