Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Shares Gap Up to $0.78

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.89. Orbital Energy Group shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 96,448 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 66.47% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

