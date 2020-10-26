ORBCOMM (ORBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. ORBCOMM has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. On average, analysts expect ORBCOMM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ORBC stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $316.49 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.20. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

In other ORBCOMM news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $431,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

