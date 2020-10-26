Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. AXA increased its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,441,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $118,011,000 after buying an additional 40,672 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

