Oppenheimer Raises Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $350.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.78.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $321.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $325.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $3,720,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,276,763.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $2,062,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 254,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,845,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,610 shares of company stock valued at $24,805,571 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $34,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

