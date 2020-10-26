OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Up to $23.93

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.93, but opened at $26.43. OneSpan shares last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of OneSpan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneSpan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Get OneSpan alerts:

The company has a market cap of $959.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,608,016.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,292,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,897,919.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth $57,263,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 4,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 496,662 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 369.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 339,997 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 226,401 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,211,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.