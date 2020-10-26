OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Up to $23.93

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.93, but opened at $26.43. OneSpan shares last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of OneSpan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Get OneSpan alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $959.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneSpan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,016.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,292,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,897,919.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.