Omnicell (OMCL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Omnicell has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.44-0.52 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.44-0.52 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Omnicell to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OMCL opened at $84.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.94.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $105,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,221.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,431,517.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

