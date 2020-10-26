Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL stock opened at $200.62 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $207.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.19 and its 200-day moving average is $173.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.