NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 318 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 810.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,674 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,392,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,638,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,038,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Match Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,664,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,196,000 after acquiring an additional 601,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,799 shares of company stock valued at $22,181,023 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $120.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.42 and a 200 day moving average of $97.18. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

