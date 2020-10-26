NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $602,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after purchasing an additional 848,568 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 48.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,571,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $29.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $96.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.41.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

