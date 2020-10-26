NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPT. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $92.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.70. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.53.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

