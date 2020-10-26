NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661,149 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,330,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 15,152.4% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,002,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,826,000 after buying an additional 1,988,899 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,290,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 3,458.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,363,000 after buying an additional 1,684,848 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Barclays upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

AGNC stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.39 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

