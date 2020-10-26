NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 502 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 40,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 54,438 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.09.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $112.05 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.76.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 49.56% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,204 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $463,827.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $2,845,820.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,569 shares of company stock valued at $19,620,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

