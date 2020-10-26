NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 43,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.