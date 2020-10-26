NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $35,000 Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $31,000. D. B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $503,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.4% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 17.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $65.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.