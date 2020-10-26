NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 46.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 51.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Crown by 161.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

CCK opened at $90.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $93.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

