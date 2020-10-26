NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Argus started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Shares of CHD opened at $91.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day moving average of $83.22. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 15,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $1,477,221.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.