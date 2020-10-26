NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 41 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 230.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,406,000 after purchasing an additional 818,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 79.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,319,000 after acquiring an additional 313,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,583,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,623,370,000 after acquiring an additional 257,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,432 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 123.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 257,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,751,000 after acquiring an additional 142,370 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $791.40.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total transaction of $191,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,662.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total value of $830,228.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,532,639.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $777.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $775.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $728.46. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 134.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

