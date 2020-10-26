NuWave Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $127,229.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total transaction of $314,028.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,658 shares of company stock worth $3,151,072. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $135.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $140.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

