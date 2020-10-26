NuWave Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.27.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $206.70 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $208.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.