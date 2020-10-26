NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13,433.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Corning by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Corning by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,345 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Corning by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,980,000 after purchasing an additional 943,677 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Corning by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,151,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 780,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NYSE GLW opened at $35.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 355.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $1,317,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,735.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Insiders have sold 283,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,917 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

