NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Southern by 1,658.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,561,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,233 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Southern by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,259,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,284,000 after purchasing an additional 567,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

SO stock opened at $60.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.88. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.