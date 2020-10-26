NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter worth approximately $39,004,000. International Value Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,307,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,899,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,167,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,393,000 after acquiring an additional 269,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,208,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. OTR Global raised Skechers USA to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, 140166 upped their target price on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $34.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75. Skechers USA Inc has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. Analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

