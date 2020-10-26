NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 306 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,009,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,583 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,593,000 after purchasing an additional 651,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,583,000 after purchasing an additional 590,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,364,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,003,000 after purchasing an additional 115,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $3,913,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,136 shares of company stock valued at $12,004,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $152.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.92. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Barclays began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.