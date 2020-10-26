NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,008 Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

ODFL stock opened at $200.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $207.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.54.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.