NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 5.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 20.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.16 and a beta of 0.97. Altice USA Inc has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $92,631,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,605,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,395,127 shares of company stock valued at $123,374,673. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group raised Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

