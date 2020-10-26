NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Heico by 45.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Heico by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the second quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Heico by 61.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $114.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.68. Heico Corp has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $134.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $386.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.16 million. Heico had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Heico’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Heico from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Heico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel purchased 978 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.44 per share, with a total value of $108,988.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 6,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $651,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,731,474.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,270 shares of company stock worth $3,044,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

