NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,722,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,659,000 after acquiring an additional 114,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,265,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,918,000 after acquiring an additional 973,954 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,588,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 7.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,421,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after acquiring an additional 837,346 shares in the last quarter.

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $1,512,500.00. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $418,589.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,990. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

INVH opened at $29.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17. Invitation Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

