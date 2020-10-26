NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Teleflex by 60.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 46.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 65.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $366.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.73 and a 200-day moving average of $359.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $409.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.40.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total value of $65,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $430,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

