NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,782 shares of company stock worth $56,565,326. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.54.

Shares of CHTR opened at $593.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $620.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.13. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $663.70. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

