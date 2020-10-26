NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 576 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1,225.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

NYSE:APD opened at $294.00 on Monday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $310.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.66. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

