NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,080 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 564.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth about $674,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 33,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 85,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Lincoln National stock opened at $37.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $62.95. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

