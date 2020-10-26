NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,371 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 4,018.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 51.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 284,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 96,470 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 106.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $49.26 on Monday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,828.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Compass Point increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

