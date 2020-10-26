NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 90,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,390,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 133,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after acquiring an additional 65,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $160.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.17 and a 200-day moving average of $160.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.51, for a total value of $2,647,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,119,340.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,471,906. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

