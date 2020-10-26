NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,177,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J stock opened at $99.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

