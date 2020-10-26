NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,387 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $331,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 126,768 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 48.2% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $28,670,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 267,421.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 61,530 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 61,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CGC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of CGC opened at $19.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 8.18. Canopy Growth Corp has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $25.97.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 439.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

