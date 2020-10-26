NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $150,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.26.

In related news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,163 shares of company stock worth $13,612,718. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $128.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.08 and its 200 day moving average is $122.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

