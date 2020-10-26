NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $133,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 97,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 748,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,951,000 after purchasing an additional 73,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $139.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 139.99 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $152.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.35.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.41). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.40.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

