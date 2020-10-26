NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $121,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of BCE by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of BCE by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,143,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,187,000 after acquiring an additional 551,600 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Scotiabank cut BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $42.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.247 per share. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

