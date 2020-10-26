NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 441.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 290.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 74.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 211.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks cut Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays raised Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NYSE:RCL opened at $64.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average is $54.02.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

