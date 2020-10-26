NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3,696.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2,267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $92.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $116,050.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,554 shares in the company, valued at $31,270,285.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,418 shares of company stock worth $13,343,263 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

