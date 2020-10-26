NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $843,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.3% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $694,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $62.57 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.88.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.35.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

