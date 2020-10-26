NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $48,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 375.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 46.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 5.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $233,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 14.8% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $45.00 on Monday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $477,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,854.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 and have sold 31,750 shares valued at $1,520,393. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.